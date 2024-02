Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill angrily demanded on Thursday that media outlets stop fact-checking President Biden until they fact-check former President Trump "every morning on the front page."

"Can I make a suggestion? I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page. It is ridiculous that The New York Times fact-checked Joe Biden on something. I mean, he vomits lies, Trump vomits lies. Every day, over and over and over again," McCaskill said.

"And it's just ridiculous that the New York Times is doing a fact-check on Biden, while they let Trump, like they're numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump's mouth," the former Missouri U.S. Senator angrily declared.

WASHINGTON POST FACT-CHECKER BUSTS SEVERAL OF BIDEN'S GO-TO PERSONAL STORIES: ‘TRADITION OF EMBELLESHING’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said she didn't have a problem with a fact-check on the Biden White House but demanded news organizations do the same for Trump.

The New York Times published a fact-check on Wednesday focused on the president's recent economic talking points.

The outlet scrutinized Biden's claims related to investments in private companies through the CHIPS and Science Act, the average tax rate for billionaires, and more. They determined some of his statements were either misleading, false, or needed context.

The Washington Post's fact-checker also published an analysis on Thursday related to Biden's criticism of Donald Trump's vaccine rollout and his recent citing of the total COVID death toll.

Trump has been fact-checked thousands of times by different news organizations since he entered politics, far more often than other candidates. PolitiFact has published more than 1,000 on him alone; the same site has published 289 fact-checks on Biden.

GAS PRICES: NEW YORK TIMES ‘FACT CHECK’ SAYS REPUBLICANS ‘WRONGLY BLAME BIDEN’ FOR SURGE AT THE PUMP

McCaskill has defended Biden throughout his presidency and claimed in July that Republicans were trying to indict Biden over "loving" his son, Hunter.

"Well, they’re going to keep doing what they have been doing. They are going to try to indict a father for loving his son, who has been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol, without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son," McCaskill said. "And that, I think, doesn’t fly with most of the American people."

She has also said that Trump was more dangerous than Benito Mussolini or Adolf Hitler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship," McCaskill said. "The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in. He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America."