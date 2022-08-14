Sen. Rand Paul calls for repeal of the Espionage Act following FBI raid of Trump's Florida estate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling for a repeal of the Espionage Act after the Federal Bureau of Investigations raided former President Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Paul made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday night.

"The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment," Paul tweeted.

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant on the Florida estate of Trump on Monday and seized items, which include 11 sets of material that are listed as classified, as well as some that were marked as top secret.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LAWYER CERTIFIED IN JUNE THAT NO CLASSIFIED MATERIAL REMAINS AT MAR-A-LAGO

In a post on Truth Social after the warrant was publicly released on Friday, Trump said that the documents taken by Federal agents were "all declassified."

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request..." Trump said. "They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?"

