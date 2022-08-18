New York Times columnist: Republicans are 'America's problem,' 'threat to our democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnist Charles Blow suggested that the Republican Party is the real "problem" in America and a "threat to our democracy" in an op-ed on Wednesday.

After Rep. Liz Cheney’s resounding defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary, several media outlets rushed to console or praise her, including Blow’s own paper. While Blow did not defend her as "a rock-ribbed Republican," he lamented that Cheney’s loss proves the modern GOP is "sufficiently obedient to Donald Trump and his quest to deny and destroy democracy."

"We must stop thinking it hyperbolic to say that the Republican Party itself is now a threat to our democracy. I understand the queasiness about labeling many of our fellow Americans in that way. I understand that it sounds extreme and overreaching. But how else are we to describe what we are seeing?" Blow wrote.

He argued throughout the piece that the election of Trump in 2016 signaled the opportunity for Republicans to "run headlong" into their "bigotries, intolerances and oppression" that were long kept in the closet.

"Propaganda and disinformation are real and insidious, but I believe that to a large degree, Republicans’ radicalization is willful. Republicans have searched for multiple election cycles for the right vehicle and packaging for their white nationalism, religious nationalism, nativism, craven capitalism and sexism," Blow claimed.

Blow has frequently attacked Republicans as a racist threat to the country in his pieces. In December, he suggested that the country is "edging closer" to another civil war based on the Republicans’ desire for "the subjugation of all who challenge the white racist patriarchy."

In May, Blow attacked Republicans in the wake of the Uvalde shooting for turning the country into a "killing field" because of their refusal to support gun restrictions.

Although Blow highlighted a poll that suggested members of both political parties are concerned that democracy and America as a whole are under threat, he reiterated that the situation was "different" for Republicans.

"Republicans are the threat to our democracy because their own preferred form of democracy — one that excludes and suppresses, giving Republicans a fighting chance of maintaining control — is in danger," Blow closed. "For modern Republicans, democracy only works — and is only worth it — when and if they win."

On Tuesday, Stephanie Muravchik and Jon A. Shields wrote a guest essay for the New York Times defending Cheney after her loss and similarly attacking "cultish" Republicans for pushing her out of their party.