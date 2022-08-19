Cheney loss proves it's no longer Democrats v. Republicans, it's 'Democracy' v. 'Fascism': MSNBC guest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi recently claimed that the upcoming midterm elections aren’t going to have the Democratic Party facing off against the Republican Party, but "democracy" facing off against "fascism."

Amandi made his assessment during the Thursday night episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." MSNBC host Tiffany Cross filled in for usual host Joy Reid and prompted Amandi with her worries about Republican lawmakers, "emboldened since January 6," rigging the vote across the country ahead of major elections.

Cross stated, "I think about rampant voter suppression happening across the country. I think about partisan poll watchers. I think about these folks who are running how elections are happening, who perhaps have been emboldened since January 6."

"And I wonder if this is not a fair playing field," Cross continued. She then asked Amandi, "Could voters so overwhelmingly be frightened at what they’re seeing at the Republican Party, that once again they will leapfrog over these kinds of tactics to suppress the will of the people."

Amandi insisted that voters just have to find a way to beat these tactics. "There has to be a way to get that done, Tiffany," the guest stated. He stressed urgency for Democrats to fight back and claimed that the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed how "crystal clear" the risk is for Democracy because of the GOP.

"Fundamentally right now, what is on the ballot this November?," he asked. "Let’s not make any mistake about it, and I think the Liz Cheney result from this week made it crystal clear: the choice is not between Democrat and Republican, it’s between democracy and fascism," he declared.

Earlier this month, Amandi agreed with similar talking points made by fellow MSNBC guest Lucy Caldwell during an episode of MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection." Caldwell, claimed, "Today’s Republicans are fascists, and it is not just on issues like our democracy and the election being stolen, it is on issues like a woman’s right to medical care."

Amandi responded, saying that once Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left the party, "we could absolutely call all of them fascists."

Back on "The ReidOut," Amandi continued, "The Republican playbook is to rig the system and make voting the most difficult thing possible." This makes it much harder for Democrats to win in Republican-controlled states.

"So you’re asking a lot of these Democratic candidates to win in states with one hand tied behind their back, a little pepper spray thrown in their faces when you take into consideration all of these efforts that the Republicans are doing in these states to make voting more difficult and to target certain voters," Amandi stated.

"We certainly see it everywhere," the strategist continued, adding, "but it’s especially happening here even in my home state of Florida."

He then concluded his point by warning Cross and her viewers that "you cannot take [the GOP] for granted, because what they’re doing is trying to monkey it up."

