Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Chuck Todd upset over 'bizarre moment' of Hispanics greeting Trump in Miami: 'A real perversion'

Chuck Todd vented his unhappiness as he watched Hispanics greet Donald Trump in Miami: 'My word'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
NBC host upset by Cuban refugees supporting Trump in Miami after court hearing Video

NBC host upset by Cuban refugees supporting Trump in Miami after court hearing

NBC host Chuck Todd ranted about Hispanic supporters greeting President Trump in Miami following his court appearance on Tuesday.

NBC anchor Chuck Todd was appalled by the sight of Hispanic supporters greeting President Trump at a Miami restaurant after he left the courtroom on Tuesday, declaring their support a "perversion."

Trump was enthusiastically cheered by supporters and religious leaders at famous Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami after he pled not guilty to 37 felony counts of alleged mishandling of classified documents in federal court. Trump briefly stopped off at the cafe where he bought food and where supporters prayed over him and sang "Happy Birthday" ahead of his birthday on Wednesday. 

Donald Trump prays with supporters at Versailles restaurant

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PHOTOS: TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY ON FEDERAL CHARGES IN MIAMI; SUPPORTERS, OPPONENTS GATHER OUTSIDE

During NBC News' live coverage Tuesday, Todd appeared aghast at the "surreal" scene of crowds gathering outside the café in Little Havana.

"My word. I mean we've not seen something like this in the United States before," Todd exclaimed. He compared the reception at Trump's pit stop to "corrupt" political figures in Central and South American countries who are celebrated by supporters while "under legal threat."

MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) Moderator Chuck Todd appears on Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Todd seemed troubled that refugees who fled communist countries would rally around the former president in his fight against his indictment.

"There is a faction of very conservative MAGA Hispanics who are very much rallying around, sort of, almost see common cause, the injustices of America with Cuba and Venezuela —He's trying to wrap himself in this, in the sort of the folks who claim their exiles, in the exile community," Todd ranted.

GOP LATINA CONGRESSWOMAN BLASTS MSNBC FOR OPINION PIECE CALLING HER A WHITE SUPREMACIST ALLY: ‘TWISTED LIE’

"It’s a real perversion of what the exile community used to fight for. I mean —This is what makes it so surreal to see it here in the U.S. We were the safe haven for those that were escaping moments like this," he added.

Demonstrators rally outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse

Demonstrators rally outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse during former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital )

The journalist believed the "bizarre moment" would take "years for us to understand." 

Over at CNN, another longtime host became angry over the sight of Trump celebrating with his supporters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anchor Jake Tapper rebuked his network for showing Trump turning his recent court hearing into a "spectacle."

"The folks in the control room, I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn this into a spectacle, a campaign ad. That's enough of that," Tapper complained to show producers.

Later in the evening, CNN and MSNBC refused to air the former president's speech to supporters.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.