Chuck Todd upset over 'bizarre moment' of Hispanics greeting Trump in Miami: 'A real perversion'

NBC anchor Chuck Todd was appalled by the sight of Hispanic supporters greeting President Trump at a Miami restaurant after he left the courtroom on Tuesday, declaring their support a "perversion."

Trump was enthusiastically cheered by supporters and religious leaders at famous Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami after he pled not guilty to 37 felony counts of alleged mishandling of classified documents in federal court. Trump briefly stopped off at the cafe where he bought food and where supporters prayed over him and sang "Happy Birthday" ahead of his birthday on Wednesday.

During NBC News' live coverage Tuesday, Todd appeared aghast at the "surreal" scene of crowds gathering outside the café in Little Havana.

"My word. I mean we've not seen something like this in the United States before," Todd exclaimed. He compared the reception at Trump's pit stop to "corrupt" political figures in Central and South American countries who are celebrated by supporters while "under legal threat."

Todd seemed troubled that refugees who fled communist countries would rally around the former president in his fight against his indictment.

"There is a faction of very conservative MAGA Hispanics who are very much rallying around, sort of, almost see common cause, the injustices of America with Cuba and Venezuela —He's trying to wrap himself in this, in the sort of the folks who claim their exiles, in the exile community," Todd ranted.

"It’s a real perversion of what the exile community used to fight for. I mean —This is what makes it so surreal to see it here in the U.S. We were the safe haven for those that were escaping moments like this," he added.

The journalist believed the "bizarre moment" would take "years for us to understand."

Over at CNN, another longtime host became angry over the sight of Trump celebrating with his supporters.

Anchor Jake Tapper rebuked his network for showing Trump turning his recent court hearing into a "spectacle."

"The folks in the control room, I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn this into a spectacle, a campaign ad. That's enough of that," Tapper complained to show producers.

Later in the evening, CNN and MSNBC refused to air the former president's speech to supporters.

