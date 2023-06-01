Expand / Collapse search
Liberal outlet roasted for 'Latino White supremacy’ warning: Hispanic voters 'are not hardwired left'

Hispanic Americans push back on New Yorker essay, compare it to Hillary Clinton's 'deplorable' label

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
New Yorker op-ed warns of 'Latino White Supremacy' Video

New Yorker op-ed warns of 'Latino White Supremacy'

LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza, Job Creators Network fellow Daniel Di Martino, and Independent Women's Forum spokesperson Judy Pino react to the op-ed as more Hispanic voters are shifting towards the GOP

A New Yorker op-ed that warned about rising "Latino White supremacy" is triggering pushback from members of the Hispanic community, who called it "absurd" and compared it to the "deplorables" label that Hillary Clinton famously gave Trump supporters in 2016.

"The truth is that Latinos are not hardwired left, but in fact, are making deliberate choices in support of a pro-growth agenda, educational freedom, and economic freedom," said LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday.

2024 DEM PRIMARY POLLS ARE FLASHING WARNING SIGNS ABOUT BIDEN’S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The New Yorker op-ed by Geraldo Cadava said in part, "Latino white supremacy isn't an oxymoron, and carrying out a premeditated mass shooting in the United States is one of the more American things a Latino could do." The writer pointed to a recent shooting at a Texas mall carried out by 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

memorial for victims

Jennifer Seeley signs a cross that stands by others at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed several days earlier, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Job Creators Network fellow Daniel DiMartino called out the author for using a mass shooting in order to make a political point against Republicans.

"I think it reflects that the left is very comfortable painting with a very broad brush, a group of tens of millions of people based on a single incident. And this is really … an outgrowth of their positions on everything from cancel culture to assimilation."

He said there are "no facts" to support the idea that Hispanics are increasingly supporting White supremacy.

"I think they're just angry about what's happening, that immigrants are assimilating into our culture. And that's a good thing, it's not a bad thing." Garza said Hispanic voters "have been moving towards the GOP" in recent years, while rejecting left-wing ideology.

"These Latino defectors, who love faith, family, and God, I think, are now threatening Democrat power." 

Independent Women's Forum spokesperson Judy Pino said President Biden's approval among Hispanics is dropping because of "unkept" promises including on immigration

"This labeling of Hispanics as White supremacists is definitely not going to get them any closer to the Hispanic vote. This is … just like calling people deplorable and any other insult they can find if they don't agree with your politics. This is shameful," said Pino.

Garza said Republicans can continue to win over Hispanic voters with a "pro-growth, pro-energy and pro-freedom agenda" that represents the reasons why many came to the United States.  

A YouGov/Economist poll last month found Hispanic voters do not want Biden to run for a second term by a margin of 47 to 37%.

Latino voters sound off on top issues for 2024 election Video

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.