Chuck Schumer repeatedly dodges questions about Rep. Al Green screaming at Trump during speech to Congress

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., repeatedly dodged questions about Rep. Al Green, D-T.X., screaming at the podium during President Donald Trump's congressional address on Tuesday night.

As Trump started his speech, Green stood up and began shouting at the president and waving his cane at him.

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in response to the jeers from the crowd.

"Mr. Green, take your seat," he added.

Speaker Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber, and he was escorted out.

CNN anchor John Berman asked Schumer on Wednesday, "You called it nasty. It was like four minutes into the speech when Congressman Al Green was yelling at the podium, and he was escorted out. What was going through your head as you heard the congressman yelling?"

Rather than answer the CNN anchor's question, Schumer went on a diatribe about what the Democratic Party has been doing to resist the president.

"Well look, the bottom line is lots of people are frustrated, but the best way to protest what Trump is doing what we are doing and many senators and many congressmen are doing and that is organizing against these horrible policies of making — of calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme and then cutting, slashing people’s Social Security offices," Schumer replied.

Berman tried asking Schumer a second time, but had a difficult time getting the question out as Schumer continued to talk over him. He was eventually able to get his question out after multiple attempts.

"Would you rather that he not yell?" asked Berman.

Schumer deflected the question again, continuing to explain Democrats' efforts to resist the Trump administration.

After Schumer wrapped up his response, the CNN anchor tried asking about Green's outburst one more time, but in a different way.

"Well let me ask a different way. Would you rather see Democrats more in line with what Sen. Elissa Slotkin was saying or more in line with what Congressman Al Green and people holding signs in the audience were doing last night?" Berman asked Schumer.

Schumer, for a third time, dodged Berman's question on Green.

"Look, I thought Elissa Slotkin. I chose her because she is such one of our rising stars — from the Midwest, won a race, knows how to talk to average folks, to working families and she did a great job. And I think again the American people got more truth in five minutes of her speech than with all the lies, with all the misconceptions, with all the things that were departing from reality. When Donald Trump says he’s the greatest president after 30 days of chaos and hurting people, since George Washington, give me a break," replied Schumer.

