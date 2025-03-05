Republican, independent voters loved pushback after Al Green disrupted Trump speech

Both Republican and independent voters reacted positively in the aftermath of Rep. Al Green’s disruption of President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, which resulted in the Texas Democratic lawmaker being removed from the House chamber.

Chants of "USA!" broke out in the House chamber as Green attempted to disrupt Trump’s speech, with Fox News voter dials showing that Republican and independent voters, represented by the red and yellow lines respectively, had a positive reaction to how the interruption was handled.

Meanwhile, Democratic voters, represented by the blue line, had a mostly neutral reaction that trended slightly toward negative as the "USA!" chants continued.

DEM REP. AL GREEN, BOOTED FROM TRUMP'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS, DOUBLES DOWN ON IMPEACHMENT

Green was removed from Trump’s speech after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of Trump’s remarks Tuesday night, shouting that Trump had "no mandate" as the president attempted to tout the GOP’s control of both the White House and both chambers of Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had the Texas lawmaker removed from the House chamber by the U.S. Sergeant-At-Arms, a punishment Green would later say he was okay with.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER HOUSE DEM AL GREEN INTERRUPTED TRUMP'S ADDRESS: ‘EMBARRASSING THEMSELVES’

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, don't punish me. I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green later told reporters. "But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

Republicans, meanwhile, were not impressed with the opposition party’s antics throughout Tuesday’s proceedings.

"What they've shown is ridiculous to the American people," House GOP Policy Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital. "I can't see how any American would think that's right."

That sentiment was shared by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who argued that there should be "consequences" for Green specifically.

"The Democrats' behavior last night was disappointing," Carter told Fox News Digital. "There must be consequences for Rep. Al Green's outburst, which displayed a clear lack of decorum and respect for the Office of the Presidency."

The Fox News Digital focus groups were conducted by maslansky + partners.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.