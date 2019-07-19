Chris Wallace on Trump rally, feud with Ilhan Omar: What happened this week was 'something very different'

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that President Trump attempting to paint the Democratic Party as radical is nothing new, but "something very different" occurred this week as he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar and other progressive congresswomen.

Wallace pointed to Trump's supporters chanting "send her back" at a North Carolina rally Wednesday night after Trump harshly criticized the Somali-born congresswoman. The rally came just days after Trump tweeted that Reps. Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, should "go back" where they came from rather than criticize his administration.

"The president took a very different turn this week when he started saying that four American citizens, duly-elected members of Congress, three of the four born in this country, should go back to the countries that they came from," said Wallace.

AOC, ILHAN OMAR ACCUSE TRUMP OF 'SPEWING FASCIST IDEOLOGY' AFTER RALLY

Though Trump disavowed the chants the next day, Wallace said the president stood for 13 seconds until the crowd finished the chant and later praised the crowd's enthusiasm on Twitter.

"Politics isn't beanbag. It's tough, it's competitive and the idea of painting your opponents as too far to the extreme and out of the mainstream, one would expect that. ... But what happened this week was something very different and it took a tone that a lot of people thought went too far," he said on "America's Newsroom."

OMAR INTRODUCES RESOLUTION DEFENDING BOYCOTT OF ISRAEL, LIKENS IT TO BOYCOTTS OF NAZI GERMANY, SOVIET UNION

Trump continued his feud with Omar in tweets Friday morning, denouncing the media for becoming "crazed" over his supporters' chants.

Trump referred to footage of Omar returning home to Minnesota, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters carrying placards at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Trump claimed the whole scene was orchestrated.

“They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history!” he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar on Thursday said Trump is using “fascist” rhetoric and told supporters she would continue to be Trump’s “nightmare.”

“His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress,” Omar said. “We are going to continue being a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.