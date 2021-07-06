Chris Wallace recounts the glamorous and controversial life of former first lady Nancy Reagan

Much like her husband, she was a Hollywood actress-turned prominent political figure.

In celebration of what would have been Nancy Reagan's 100th birthday, Fox News' Chris Wallace recounts the glamorous and controversial life of the former first lady – from her childhood as a backstage baby, to her own Hollywood career, to her marriage to Ronald Reagan and her long run as the consummate political spouse and guardian of the Reagan legacy.



Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the exclusive Fox Nation special, "Nancy Reagan: An American Story."



"One of the treasures of my long career… was that I spent six years covering the Reagans," Wallace told co-host Pete Hegseth. "I really would say that she [Nancy] was a partner in power."



"She really played a big role in the Reagan presidency. She didn't get tremendously involved in policy, but she got very involved in personnel. And as anybody who's covered politics knows, personnel is policy," Wallace asserted.



"So she was one of the key players in naming James Baker, the first White House chief of staff. She was very supportive of George Shultz as the secretary of state. And I think there's no question that she played a role in the negotiations and the successful treaties that were concluded between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev to limit the number of missiles fired at each other at the height of the Cold War."



FOX NATION DIGS INTO 'THE CURSE OF TIPPECANOE' AS PART OF LOOK BACK AT REAGAN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT