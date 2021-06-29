Vogue declares Jill Biden 'First Lady for all of us' in cover feature: 'A joy multiplier'

Vogue Magazine declared Dr. Jill Biden a "First Lady for all of us" and a "joy multiplier" in its August cover story, which was released on Tuesday.

Author Jonathan Van Meter followed Biden, a community college professor, on the road as she met with students across the country, observing that, "in all the places she goes lately she is honored as a woman with several degrees who has worked really hard her whole life at the most relatable job there is."

"Which is not to say that Dr. Biden, who is constitutionally shy, doesn’t take special delight in these visits. She becomes looser, goofier, and more expansive," Van Meter wrote. "You generally hear her before you see her because she is often laughing. She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier."

ABC's "Good Morning America" dedicated a segment to Biden's new magazine story, pulling out quotes from the piece from both the First Lady and President Biden describing how they long to find more time for one another during their busy schedules.

"I miss her," correspondent Janai Norman quoted President Biden. "I'm really proud of her…we have to figure out a way - and I mean this sincerely - to be able to steal time for one another."

The "Good Morning America" panel agreed it was "really cool" to learn more about Dr. Biden.

In her reporting, Norman said there been two notable exceptions to First Ladies featured in the magazine.

"Vogue of course has a long history of featuring first ladies in the fashion magazine, every First Lady going back to Lou Hoover, with the except of Bess Truman and Melania Trump, who were not featured in the magazine," Norman said.

Critics also noted the omission, pointing out that Melania Trump never graced the cover of the fashion magazine despite having been a model. Vogue's reporting leans sharply to the left, and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is a longtime Democratic booster. In 2015, she teamed up with Harvey Weinstein to throw a lavish fundraiser for Hillary Clinton.

"Strange how Melania never got anything of the sort despite being a former professional model," said Human Events' Will Chamberlain.

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made Vogue's cover in January, although media pundits like Washington Post senior critic Robin Givhan took issue with the images, finding the photoshoot "disrespectful" because the editors chose a photo that was too casual and didn't evoke a sense of "awe."

Author Wajahat Ali was among those who even accused the magazine of racism.

"What a mess up. [Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues," Ali wrote.

