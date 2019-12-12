Chris Wallace: Misdeeds found by DOJ watchdog Horowitz were 'shocking,' Comey has a lot to explain

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said Thursday that the findings in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report were "shocking," adding that former FBI Director Jim Comey has much explaining to do.

Wallace told "The Daily Briefing" that Democrats were originally concerned about the advent of the report, but -- like Republicans -- claimed vindication when it was released.

However, Wallace noted that Horowitz had testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that no one had been "vindicated" by the report.

"The misdeeds he found in terms of the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant, as somebody just pointed out, are pretty shocking," Wallace said.

"We were talking and you just heard [Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas] say you can sit there and say ... why is it when you have 17 mistakes -- 17 things that are misrepresented or lapses -- and every one of them goes against the president and for investigating him, you have to say, 'Is that a coincidence'?"

"As [Hurd] said, it is either gross incompetence or intentionality."

Host Dana Perino added that Wallace will have a rare Fox News interview with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. on "Fox News Sunday." Schiff is one of the chief lawmakers overseeing the Trump impeachment inquiry

In 2016, Schiff took part in a combative interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," in which the titular host grilled the lawmaker about allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election.

Of impeachment, Wallace told Perino that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is a "pretty smart tactician," -- no matter what observers think of her politics.

"I think she has made the calculation for her base and for the vast majority of her members of Congress -- not those 31 in the swing districts -- it would be much worse not to go ahead with impeachment because you would look foolish having climbed up this mountain and suddenly within reach of the summit and saying 'Nah, forget it'," he said.