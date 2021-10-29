Chris Wallace on 'America's Newsroom': The Biden presidency 'is not in good shape'

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that President Biden is failing to unite Democrats on passing the infrastructure bill, saying Biden's presidency is "not in good shape."

PROGRESSIVES BLOCK INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE BEFORE BIDEN TRIP, BUT BACK RECONCILIATION PLAN: LIVE UPDATES

CHRIS WALLACE: It's not in good shape. And the fact of the matter is that Joe Biden doesn’t have enough juice. Not with Republicans, he doesn’t have enough juice with his own party. Because remember, this has nothing to do with Republicans. This is something that his party could do. He doesn’t have enough juice with his own party. That's twice now in a month he has gone up to the Hill, met with the House Democratic Caucus, pleaded with them to pass the infrastructure bill and in effect, said I am going to cover you. I have your back and I’ll cover you on the big tax and spend. I think it's now down to 1.75 trillion … and the left wing of the party, that’s not enough for them.



I’ve been covering Washington for 40 years and you don’t put the president in a room, maybe with a foreign leader you do, but certainly not with members of his own party unless you know what the result is going to be. And you normally know the result because either people are too supportive of him or too scared of him to buck him. That's not true with Joe Biden.

