Biden heads to Europe as Democratic infighting stalls infrastructure vote: LIVE UPDATES

Biden arrives in Rome for G-20 leaders meeting as infrastructure vote stalls

President Biden arrived in Italy Friday morning, leaving behind a delayed infrastructure bill and social spending package after his attempts to ratchet up pressure on Democrats failed Thursday.

The president will be attending two international summits, including a G20 meeting, during the overseas visit. After Rome, Biden will leave for Scotland for a U.N. climate summit.

“When the president gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said earlier Thursday before talks stalled. “In order for us to have success, we must succeed today.”

While Biden was in the air, Pelosi, facing opposition from progressives who also want assurances that the scaled-back social spending plan will pass, pulled the plug on a Thursday vote and instead set out to pass yet another stop-gap funding measure for a range of transportation initiatives.

