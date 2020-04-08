Stirewalt buries Sanders campaign, says senator lost 'because the Democratic Party fled from' him

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt told "The Daily Briefing" Tuesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., failed in his bid to capture the Democratic nomination because many primary voters were frightened by his left-wing populist platform.

"What we have to remember here is that Bernie Sanders failed in his efforts," Stirewalt said. "It isn’t that he got muscled out, he didn’t get squeezed. Joe Biden won and he won in large part because the Democratic Party fled from Bernie Sanders."

WHO DIRECTOR HITS BACK AT TRUMP WITH 'BODY BAG' COMMENTS

Looking ahead to November's general election, Stirewalt joked that the nearly eight million voters who backed Sanders in the contested primaries and caucuses face a choice between voting for Biden, voting for President Trump, staying home or writing in "Donald Duck."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stirewalt also suggested that Sanders was wary of critics who charged that his remaining in the race without a viable path to the nomination had forced Wisconsin voters to the polls Tuesday in the middle of a pandemic to decide an all-but-meaningless contest.

"If you are Bernie Sanders you don’t want that on your head," Stirewalt said. " ... I assume after the delegates are awarded from Wisconsin, he will be mathematically eliminated and there is no reason for him to continue to force people into dangerous situations to contest a lost cause, and continuing to do so would have dramatically diminished his standing within the Democratic Party."