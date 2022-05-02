Chris Rufo attacks MSNBC segment labeling him a 'far-right mastermind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo called out MSNBC for referring to him as the "far-right mastermind" behind growing education issues in the country.

One segment of Saturday’s "Ayman" featured guest host Zerlina Maxwell and New York Times journalist Trip Gabriel referring to Rufo as "the single most responsible figure" for "moral panics in the conservative movement" because of "disingenuous" attacks.

Rufo responded to the segment on Sunday night, mocking the claim that he’s the "mastermind" behind the education movement.

"MSNBC would rather run segments presenting me as a ‘mastermind’ who can single-handedly manipulate the nation's politics than confront the fact that radical race and gender theories in public schools are poisonous, divisive, and deeply unpopular. All I've done is expose them," Rufo tweeted.

"I'm happy they're helping get the message out: ‘far right mastermind’ sounds dangerous and cool, and the soft-focus New York Times portrait is a nice touch. But if the Left wanted to actually improve its political position, it would dial down the nonstop race/gender radicalism," he added.

Various media pundits have attacked Rufo’s efforts to expose critical race theory and sexual propaganda in schools. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten also frequently has accused him of attempting to "undermine America’s public schools" without addressing his various concerns.

"The Left's problem—which provides me incredible leverage—is that they can't transgress their own premises, even if they're unpopular. So they do this farcical two-step, denying the problem exists (‘there's no CRT in schools!’) and then demanding that it get installed everywhere," Rufo wrote.

He closed by noting that Democrats’ efforts to promote critical race theory appeared to backfire in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election.

"But parents have seen through this charade. Parents oppose critical race theory by a 40-point margin and now support Republicans by a 28-point margin. This drove Youngkin's victory and will deliver a massacre for Dems in the midterms. Maybe they'll listen then," he tweeted.

Rufo later changed his Twitter bio to read "Far right mastermind" in reference to the MSNBC segment.