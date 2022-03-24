Chris Rufo challenges 'The View' co-host to let him 'hash out' CRT argument on-air after knocking his movement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo offered to "hash out" his differences with "The View’" co-host Sunny Hostin on-air Thursday after she accused him of misrepresenting African American history in his crusade against critical race theory.

Rufo challenged Hostin to publicly debate the controversial ideology on Twitter after she chastised his movement in a segment about education earlier that morning.

"There's a troll…Christopher Rufo who decided he is going to call African American history and the history of this country critical race theory," Hostin told viewers. "People like you have bought into it, and that's a shame."

Rufo later tweeted out a clip of Hostin's comments, with an offer to "come on your show and make the case against CRT."

"The View's Sunny Hostin calls me names and falsely claims that I want to ‘call African-American history ‘critical race theory,’’ he wrote in a tweet. "Let's hash it out, @sunny: I'll come on your show and make the case against CRT. We'll let the audience decide who's right."

Rufo has emerged as a prominent critical race theory opponent after documenting and exposing " more than 5,000 examples" of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Rufo said he has become such a high-profile media target among liberals because he's a "man with the goods."

"You have Joy Reid putting my picture on her show every night, you have the Washington Post publishing ten articles directly attacking me, you have multiple New York Times articles, including some from the same author over a period of a few months denouncing me," Rufo said.

"But I think what the record has shown is that I outsmarted them, I out hustled them, and then I outplayed them all, demonstrating that if you have hard evidence, if you have a supple mind and if you have a sophisticated strategy, one person with very little institutional support can expose the most powerful institutions in the country, can beat the really dishonest press that attempts to silence you and then provide a model for other people who know intuitively that something is wrong in our country but are not sure how to fight back. And to me, that's been the lesson," he added.

