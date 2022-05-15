Americans increasingly believe acceptance of trans identity has gone too far: Poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An increasing number of Americans say that the country has gone too far in accepting the identities of transgender people.

Thirty-three percent of Americans say society has gone too far in accepting transgender identities, while 35% say the country has not gone far enough to end discrimination against transgender people. Another 25% say that the country has reached a reasonable balance in how it deals with transgender people, according to the results of an NBC News poll released Sunday.

While more people indicated there is still more work to be done to end discrimination, the two percentage point lead represents a 10 point drop since NBC news last asked the question almost a year ago and is within the poll's 3.10% margin of error. In that August 2021 survey, 26% of Americans said the country had gone too far in accepting transgender identities compared to 38% who indicated society needed to do more to end discrimination.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults between May 5-7 and 9-10.

NEW JERSEY TO REQUIRE 2ND GRADERS LEARN ABOUT GENDER IDENTITY IN FALL, ALARMING PARENTS

The poll comes as concerns have been raised that transgender policies have begun playing an outsized role in decision-making, with more than two dozen House Republicans sending a letter to the Department of Homeland Security last month arguing its newly unveiled transgender policy was "ideologically driven" and could pose a threat to national security.

At issue was DHS's announcement that it would stop using "gender-based" Advanced Imaging Technology to screen airline passengers, instead opting for new technology it said would limit false alarms and improve the "customer experience of travelers who previously have been required to undergo additional screening due to alarms in sensitive areas."

"We are concerned that with goals to ‘advance civil rights’ based on subjective gender identity and ‘promote equity and inclusion,’ DHS may compromise security to achieve these objectives," the Republicans wrote in response to the new policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also comes as parents across the country have been increasingly concerned about the transgender policies of some school districts, including one Oklahoma school district that raised alarms after parents found out their female students were being forced to share bathrooms with a biologically male transgender student.

More recently, three teenage boys in Wisconsin are facing potential charges of sexual harassment after they were accused of using the wrong gender pronoun to address a fellow student.

"(The investigating principal) said he’s being allegedly charged with sexual harassment for not using proper pronouns," one of the accused boy's parents said of the case. "I thought it wasn’t real. I thought this has got to be a gag, a joke – one has nothing to do with the other."