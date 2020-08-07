MSNBC correspondent ripped for giving Kamala Harris 'gentlest interview you've ever seen'

MSNBC anchor and senior national correspondent Chris Jansing gave Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., "the gentlest interview you've ever seen," Washington Examiner commentary writer Becket Adams claimed Thursday, suggesting it disproved anchor Chuck Todd's recent claim the network's dayside coverage didn't advance an editorial view.

Jansing interviewed Harris on "Deadline: White House Tuesday, an event that, according to Adams, "felt more like an advertisement for the California lawmaker or perhaps an on-air massage than a news interview."

"Jansing asked exactly five questions of Harris, who is under consideration to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, despite her long and disturbing record of abuses as a prosecutor," Adams wrote before listing each of the five queries verbatim.

"[Trump] can't say if civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis, who was bloodied and arrested numerous times in his fight for equality, was impressive ... " went Jansing's first question. "But what do you think when you hear that clip, somebody who won't even say, do you find [Lewis’s] story impressive?"

Jansing's second question for Harris was preceded by statements that Republicans were "incorrectly" accusing people of taking jobless benefits and "making more money so they don't want to work."

"Again, a series of studies that show that is simply not true," the anchor said before continuing: "You have a president who is calling [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy,' who's blaming Democratic governors ..."

Eventually, Jansing asked, "Tell me your thoughts on where we are right now and how we're going to get help to the people who need it."

Turning to speculation that Harris is the favorite to be Biden's running mate, Jansing asked, "Can you tell us anything about where you are in the vetting process or what you have gone through in terms of the vetting process, or at least from having been through this part of the vetting process, what you are learning about what the former vice president is looking for in his running mate?"

The fifth and final question was: "Accusations of being too ambitious, some Black women see a double standard. There have been claims that you are too ambitious. Have we learned nothing in the last four years since those kinds of accusations were leveled against Hillary Clinton?"

"It is tempting to call it a softball interview, but at least in softball, they still have to pitch the ball," Adams remarked. "This MSNBC interview is the equivalent of setting the ball on the tee for Harris.

"In July, Chuck Todd said in earnest that 'there is no editorial view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime,'" Adams concluded. "Really? Could have fooled me."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.