CNN's Chris Cuomo rips 'Trumpers' for attacking 'kid' Greta Thunberg, critics remind him of Sandmann settlement

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was quick to defend climate activist Greta Thunberg from "Trumpers" who mocked her on Thursday but was quickly reminded about the settlement his network recently made with Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was asked by reporters about Thunberg's call for countries to divest from fossil fuels, which he didn't exactly take too seriously.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin jokingly replied. "After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

That didn't sit well with one particular CNN anchor.

"Why do these Trumpers think it is OK to go at a kid?" Cuomo tweeted, scolding the Trump administration.

CNN SETTLES NICK SANDMANN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT IN COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONTROVERSY

Critics on social media quickly reminded Cuomo about the attacks Sandmann faced by his network, which led to a major settlement earlier this month.

"Didn't your garbage network just settle a nine-figure lawsuit for defaming a Catholic child at a pro-life march?" The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis asked.

"Chris, your network literally just settled with a Covington High School kid after you smeared him," political strategist Caleb Hull told the anchor.

"The name Nick [Sandmann] escape your mind? Or are @CNN employees ordered to pretend you didn't pay him millions for smearing him a year ago for not supporting your left-wing politics?" radio host Derek Hunter reacted.

Others made the argument that Thunberg is fair game as a public figure, as she was Time's "Person of the Year."

"This is -- of course -- why they make children the face of their movements, precisely so you can’t criticize them. If the left wants to have a serious debate about climate change it should put forward individuals prepared to have that debate," GOP strategist Chris Barron tweeted.

Cuomo was actually part of the media pile-on against Sandmann last January, shaming the teen for making the "choice" of having a "standoff" with Native American elder Nathan Phillips, accusing Sandmann of displaying "disrespect."

"The kid, Nick Sandmann, he doesn't seem to be afraid, but he did make a choice and that was to make it a standoff. That was not a good choice," Cuomo said at the time. "If that were my son, who happens to go to a great Catholic school, would I like what he did? If I were there, would I have allowed the kids to be in that situation? No and no. There was a disrespect at play that doesn't work for me in these circumstances."

CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Sandmann over its botched coverage of the viral confrontation.