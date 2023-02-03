Chinese spy balloon is a tremendous embarrassment to the US, shows Biden weakness: Montana senator

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines expresses his outrage over the Chinese spy balloon and calls on the Biden administration to respond with decisive strength on "The Story."

SEN. STEVE DAINES: First, this has been a tremendous embarrassment for the United States of America. It's one more example of the weakness of the Biden administration on the global stage. Their lack of response, the show of weakness...is provoking our adversaries and making America weaker, but to say how we found out about it: we had Montanans calling our office saying, "We're seeing the balloon in the sky" and in fact, ...a lot of Montanans said, "Is it okay if I take a shot at it?"

CHINESE BALLOON FLYING OVER US 'INTENTIONAL,' NOT WEATHER CRAFT THAT BLEW OFF COURSE, US OFFICIAL SAYS

That's when we first heard about this, but let's remember something. Why was this spy balloon over Montana? Because we are proud of the fact that we have the Malmstrom Air Force Base, the 341st missile wing. We have intercontinental ballistic missiles spread across north central Montana. These are the most powerful weapons known to mankind. These are weapons of mass destruction that we use to prevent a war. They are a terrific deterrent to make sure we are at peace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I remember Ronald Reagan talking about peace through strength. This is a strong part of our defense of this country. In fact, one of my favorite sayings that Air Force base, given them by one of the former commanders, was "scaring the hell out of America's enemies since 1962." The problem with Joe Biden and this White House is... they're empowering our enemies since 2021. It's a dangerous moment that just makes our adversaries feel bolder about doing something irrational with America.