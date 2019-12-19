Alarms over Chinese repression of Catholics, one year after Vatican deal with Communists

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Advocates of religious freedom are raising new concerns more than one year after the Vatican signed a historic agreement with the Chinese Communist government, breaking a nearly 70-year dispute between the Holy See and Beijing.

The 2018 agreement gave the communist government a role, alongside Pope Francis, in appointing the Church's bishops inside China. The relationship raised alarms at the time and again in December when Bishop John Fang Xingyao reportedly told a Chinese Communist group, "Love for the homeland must be greater than love for the Church."

On Fox Nation's "Deep Dive," Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Raymond Arroyo asked a panel of experts about the state of the Catholic Church in China in the aftermath of that controversial deal.

"You and I have been covering for years this Vatican China rapprochement, this pact that was signed in 2018," said Arroyo to Father Gerald Murray, pastor of the Holy Family Church in New York City.

"What has happened in the last year vis-a-vis the religious freedom in mainland China?" he continued. "We've seen Christians rounded up. House arrest. The destruction of many houses of worship."

In particular, Arroyo highlighted the plight of one former Chinese Catholic bishop. "Vincent Gao, whom the pope asked to leave his position so a government apparatchik, part of a government-run church, could take his place -- he's now on the run from the government."

"Did the Vatican China deal improve or injure the religious freedom of those in the mainland?" Arroyo asked.

"Clearly, it hurt the position of the Catholics because the Chinese government was emboldened to increase the repression of the Church," said Father Murray. "They enacted a law forbidding... children to be brought to church services or engage in religious education. They have closed churches. They have persecuted priests who were not part of the rapprochement."

One of the most outspoken critics of the Vatican's deal with the Chinese government is retired Cardinal Joseph Zen, the most senior Catholic cleric in China.

"Cardinal Zen, he's used the word 'betrayal'. He said the Vatican has betrayed the Catholics of China," observed Murray. "And part of his argument was this was a top-down deal. The local church leadership, including cardinals that had no word in the discussion, they had no way to influence the decision."

"For me, it looks like another, let's say, European fantasy. 'If we're nice to the communists, they'll be nice to us,'" " observed Murray. "The communists smiled and said, 'Guess what? We're going to do what we want.'"

In contrast to the apparent plight of Catholics in mainland China, Wall Street Journal editorial board member Bill McGurn said that the Catholic Church is stronger than it's ever been in Hong Kong, which is semi-autonomous and currently in turmoil over encroaching Chinese government control.

McGurn argued that the Catholic Church is, in fact, having a moderating effect on massive protests in Hong Kong against the Chinese.

"If you remember, one of the protest songs in Hong Kong is 'Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,'" said McGurn. "We've seen, unfortunately, some of the protesters, a handful them too violent and I think the Christian presence there is to temper that and to draw Hong Kong people to be their best... and Hong Kong is a testament to religious liberty. The Catholic Church is thriving in Hong Kong -- good leadership and steadfast people."

