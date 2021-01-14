Gordon Chang: China 'might still have leverage' over Rep. Swalwell amid spy scandal

A new Fox Nation special that focuses on the growing threat of Chinese espionage in the United States raises fresh questions about Rep. Eric Swalwell's entanglement with a suspected Chinese spy.

"The China Showdown" places renewed scrutiny on Swalwell's, D-Calif., connection to the Chinese Communist Party, spotlighting the mounting unanswered questions as the House Intelligence Committee member maintains access to the country's most sensitive secrets.

China analyst Gordon Chang said Swalwell's failure to address his relationship with a woman named Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, indicates that "China may still have leverage" over the Democratic lawmaker.

"We need to know more, we need to hear him give a public accounting," Chang told host Bill Hemmer.

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman explained that Fang specifically targeted Swalwell and other up-and-coming politicians with a goal of infiltrating the highest levels of power in the U.S.

"Christine came to the United States in 2011, established what we call 'cover' by enrolling in California State University with an eye towards making contact with young but promising politicians, and she did that," Hoffman told Fox Nation.

"She found that if she could be the person who could provide fundraising assistance, that she would be someone who is considered to be part of the inner circle, and of value, and trusted."

Chang concurred, warning that Fang "tried to infiltrate his campaign, influence him, [and] God knows, maybe she even corrupted him."

Swalwell to date has not commented publicly about the extent of his relationship with Fang, who also reportedly had sexual interactions with at least two Midwestern mayors. The congressman’s record on China has come under scrutiny in the days since, revealing a legislative history that does little to address the growing threat of the Communist regime.

"It's basically a ticking time bomb that they can use to deploy at any time to extract information." — Peter Schweizer, Fox Nation

"He would've had information showing that China's a far greater risk than Russia, but as Swalwell has been in Congress, all he's talked about is Russia, Russia, Russia, Trump Trump, Trump," Chang said.

Peter Schweizer urged viewers to "ask yourself, is there a connection between the fact that he had this relationship with Miss Fang and that she has now been linked to Chinese intelligence, and the fact that he does not want to talk about the Chinese intelligence threat?"

Schweizer said that by "refusing to come clean about exactly what his relationship was, [Swalwell] has made the situation worse."

"If they do, in fact, have compromising information on him in Beijing, it's basically a ticking time bomb that they can use to deploy at any time to extract information or to gain information from him," Schweitzer said.

