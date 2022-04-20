Chinese immigrant running for Congress says she's 'heartbroken' by Shanghai lockdown: 'Country gone mad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lily Tang Williams, a Chinese immigrant turned Republican congressional candidate for New Hampshire, said Wednesday she is "heartbroken" by the "brutal" and "inhumane" COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Williams described on "Fox & Friends First" the harrowing experiences of Chinese citizens and the whole country has "gone mad."

STATE DEPARTMENT ORDERS STAFF TO LEAVE SHANGHAI, WARNS OF 'ARBITRARY ENFORCEMENT' OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

LILY TANG WILLIAMS: I feel heartbroken. It's terrifying to see, in Shanghai, 26 million people were locked in their homes like prisoners and my friends who I went to law school with, it's like they're very wealthy, but they cannot go out to buy food and they are hungry.

This kind of brutality and the inhumane treatment, human rights abuses should be called out by Biden, by Secretary Blinken. If you talk about other parts of Chinese lockdowns, why not under the Iron Fist of CCP? We're talking about 190 million people are in lockdown, and they want people to only rely on government food deliveries and, if you are sick, you cannot access medical care. If you test positive, your pets will be killed. It's just so hard to watch. Lots of Chinese are saying, now inside of China, like Shanghai has gone mad. The whole country has gone mad. It's insanity.

