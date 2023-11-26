China aims to 'displace' the US as the global leader: Rep. Mike Gallagher

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., reacted to China expanding its satellite capabilities in South America, giving them a closer look at the U.S. The Wisconsin congressman warned the States must start paying more attention to its neighbors and its national security, so that China cannot "exploit" it.

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: I'm incredibly concerned. It appears to me that after, you know, a couple of decades of neglect, we've allowed the CCP to turn the Monroe Doctrine into the Mao Doctrine, and we've had multiple reports. You referenced them buying up port facilities. In terms of the smart cranes that they own, they have something like 90% of the global market share. A lot of that is concentrated in our own ports as well as in ports in South and Central America. We had the report last year of a massive potential spy base to be located in Cuba, and then reports like the one you just referenced and of course, this phenomenon of sort of pink or leftist red governments popping up all over our Southern Hemisphere. It's time that we pay attention to our own backyard. For a while, we just got complacent, right? We were lucky to have non-hostile neighbors. We had two oceans surrounding us. We felt like we had this sense of security in our own backyard. The CCP is now exploiting that complacency in order to encroach on our territory, in my view, as part of an effort to undermine America and displace us as the global leader.

