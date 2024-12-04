Chicago resident fumes at liberal mayor over migrant funding after fiery meeting: 'America first!'

Chicago residents fuming over a proposed property tax increase lambasted progressive Mayor Brandon Johnson at a city council meeting as the migrant crisis continues to weigh heavily on finances.

Among them was P-Rae Easley, host of the "Black Excellence Hour" podcast, who has gone viral for her fiery remarks in the past.

"Typically, I'm here, and I'm fussing. I want to say thank you to the city council. Our mayor is embarrassing us around the world, and you all took the power back from him to say the city of Chicago is out of the business of funding illegals," she said, donning a red MAGA hat.

Easley told Fox News on Wednesday that the main issue for Chicago residents is their "bottom line." FOX data indicates the Windy City has spent $574.5 million on migrants, joining the likes of other Blue strongholds like New York City, Boston and Denver that have also forked out massive sums of money.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS RIP MAYOR OVER SPENDING ON MIGRANTS: ‘WORST MAYOR IN AMERICA’

"We're not going to work to pay for illegals. They chose to come here illegally, and we don't allow people to feast off of their criminality," Easley told Lawrence Jones, stressing the "America first" agenda.

Last month, Johnson insisted that President-elect Trump's mass deportation threats not only extend to "new arrivals and undocumented families," but also to "Black families."

The words drew ire from Easley, who slammed them as "very disrespectful."

"Our people are not immigrants. We are migrants, of course, in the very literal sense because our grandparents came here during the Great Migration," she said.

"This is why we're really pushing for an end to race. Because when you say Black, that can mean anybody…. There are Black people who will be deported, but that has nothing to do with the American people. Our goal is to get this border closed and to get every unnecessary expense off of the budget lines in the city of Chicago. We can't afford it anymore."

Johnson is trying to overcome a $1 billion budget shortfall by the end of the year.

Others attending Monday's city council did not mince words while addressing the mayor.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS RIP CHICAGO MAYOR TO HIS FACE JUST DAYS BEFORE CITY COUNCIL REJECTS HIS TAX HIKE

"I got a great way what we can do with this budget. First, let's start with cutting off illegals getting free everything, free housing, free schooling, free food. Yeah, let's start with that. That'll save us a lot of money," one woman wearing a "Chicago Flips Red" shirt said.

"Let's start there. Then, let's start with you. Your salary. You are going down in history as the worst mayor in America. Let's start with cutting yours. You're making too much money," she continued.

Another resident, an immigrant who entered the U.S. legally, said she feels "very, very embarrassed for what my other fellow Latin American citizens are doing in this city on behalf of the people that work, on behalf of the people that pay taxes, on behalf of the people that contribute to the city."

She continued, "I like to make clear that not everyone is the same. These people came with a wide door open, and they feel entitled to many things that nobody has. There are U.S. citizens suffering from poverty," she said. "There are U.S. citizens on public aid, and these people are here just enjoying the benefits, becoming delinquents, and they have no consequences."

A third Chicago resident grilled Johnson for failing to make eye contact with him.

"Now I'm going to let you know now, the people of Chicago, we're done with you," he said.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a previous request for comment by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.