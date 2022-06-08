Chesa Boudin’s reign is over, George Gascon should be next, says LA deputy DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami ripped liberal California district attorneys for soft-on-crime policies following the recall of far-left San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

"Today is a great day for San Francisco, and it's also a promising day for all Angelenos," Hatami told "America’s Newsroom."

"The reign of Chesa Boudin is over, and the rogue and radical policies of George Gascon should soon be coming to an end. Most of us, we wanted reforms."

Critics have slammed Boudin as far-left and extremely soft on crime in the city. Under Boudin’s watch, crime and homelessness in San Francisco skyrocketed. In one infamous instance, the DA gave a lenient sentence to a 17-year-old male who pled guilty to a hit-and-run on a woman and her baby in 2021. The perpetrator was sentenced to a "few months in a probation camp."

As such, Boudin – who was elected in 2019 – faced a recall election Tuesday and lost, with 61% of San Francisco voters voting to remove him and only 39% wanting him to stay.

On Twitter, many people viewing the election results found it compelling that one of the country’s most liberal cities actually ousted the district attorney. Conservatives hoped that it was a sign of the wider rejection of Democrats to come in November’s midterm elections, and a few mainstream journalists admitted that might be the case.

More radical activist accounts expressed dismay and defiance at the ouster.

Elated, conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted, "Chesa Boudin gets the boot! Even in progressive San Francisco, a Communist DA who openly sides with criminals over victims proved a bit too much! #ByeByeBoudin."

Hatami said Gascon and Boudin’s "radical and extreme policies" have led to a major increase in homicides.

"Smash-and-grab burglaries, follow-home robberies, fentanyl deaths and gun violence. And I believe that the voters yesterday resoundingly said ‘no more.’"

