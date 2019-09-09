Steve Hilton calls out Liz Cheney over objection to Trump-Taliban meeting: 'Please spare us'

Fox News host Steve Hilton criticized Liz Cheney over her comments objecting to a possible Camp David meeting between President Trump and Taliban leaders.

"I can tell you how I’m feeling, which is very angry," Hilton said on "Outnumbered." Monday. "[Trump] is actually trying to clean up the mess that all these establishment people, with their military-industrial complex cronies [have caused]... And Liz Cheney, my goodness. Please spare us.

"She talks about deaths. Her father literally was responsible for not just the thousands of deaths that she rightly attributes to the Taliban, millions of deaths, billions of dollars wasted -- funneled into the company that he was the CEO of," he continued. "The corruption of this military-industrial complex... led to all these problems that Donald Trump is trying to clear up."

Cheney tweeted about the issue on Sunday, following President Trump's cancellation of the peace talks, and said no member of the Taliban should ever set foot on U.S. soil, for any reason.

"Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after Al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3,000 Americans on 9/11," she wrote. "No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever. The Taliban still harbors Al Qaeda. The president is right to end the talks."