Jim Jordan calls out House Dems: Figure out who's 'going to jail' over Trump-Russia, Clinton probes

As House Democrats prepare to proceed with their legislative agenda, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said lawmakers should shift their focus from impeachment to investigating former FBI Director James Comey and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"When you're solely focused on going after the president you can't do what's best for the country. And that's been the problem with the Democrats," Jordan said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"Jim Comey... is the guy solely responsible for putting the country through three years of this saga that we have now lived through," he continued, arguing that many Americans want to know "when someone's going to jail" over alleged wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia and Clinton email investigations.

Last month, a Justice Department inspector general report said that Comey violated FBI policy when he revealed information about discussions with President Trump to people outside the agency. Last year, the inspector general criticized Comey's handling of the investigation into Clinton's use of a private server for emails while she was secretary of state.

Jordan claimed much of the Democratic agenda has failed, including their questioning of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former special counsel Robert Mueller. He also said they should be more focused on shoring up the southern border and dealing with China's intellectual property theft.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are looking to formally define what Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has referred to as impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Democrats on the committee are planning on voting on how the investigation is defined, through a resolution that would set the boundaries of the probe, Politico reported.

"The Michael Cohen hearing didn't work out the way they wanted. The John Dean hearing didn't work out the way they wanted and of course, the Bob Mueller hearing and that investigation didn't work out the way they wanted," Jordan said earlier in the interview.

"But that doesn't stop them. They're going to continue to push this ridiculous impeachment narrative," he added. "When they're focused on this warrantless impeachment inquiry, you're not getting done the things we need to be doing, like fixing the border situation -- dealing with... the intellectual property theft of China. Things we're supposed to deal with on the Judiciary Committeee"