Scaramucci says Trump doesn't have early-stage dementia, but 'early-stage fascism'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci continued to distance himself from President Trump on Monday by saying the commander in chief has "early-stage fascism," not early-stage dementia.

“Have any of the other presidents in recent history, modern history, gone after their private citizens, whether they’re celebrities or not celebrities?" Scaramucci asked during a segment on CNN's "New Day."

"You’re normalizing it because of the last 2 1/2 years this guy has acted like a bully, crazy person against his fellow citizens. He may not have early-stage dementia, but he's obviously got early-stage fascism."

He also criticized Trump for attacking his wife and took issue with his treatment of celebrities, before calling him "despicable."

SCARAMUCCI USES WASHINGTON POST OP=ED TO BLAST TRUMP'S 'CULTURE OF FEAR,' CLAIMS HE IS NOT 'SEEKING ABSOLUTION

"If you go down the checklist of things that people do, is they attack and they use their political power to go after their private citizens. Now he’s gone after my wife, he's gone after John Legend’s wife," Scaramucci said.

"If you want to go after me, no problem, I'm not a candidate for office, I’m just a fellow citizen... I’m speaking out against you... You’re going to go after my wife? You're going to go after John Legend’s wife? I mean, this guy's a despicable guy... To use his own words, he's a very, very bad guy."

This isn't Scaramucci's first public shot at Trump. He wrote a Washington Post editorial in August condemning the president's "culture of fear" and claiming he wanted to be the moderate voice of reason in the White House.

"My public praise of the man was over the top at times," he wrote in the op-ed. "But my private estimation of him was more measured... I naively thought that, by joining the administration, I could counteract the far-right voices in the room."