Chelsea Clinton blasts Trump on 'The View': 'His whole life has been a scam'

Chelsea Clinton had a scathing rebuke for President Trump on Wednesday after he tweeted an attack on House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

"He’s the greatest scam in American political history,” she said while appearing on “The View” with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She added that she thought Trump’s “whole life” had been a scam.

Clinton had already responded last week to a tweet Trump sent just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the inquiry into issues surrounding Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine.

"THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!" he said, prompting Clinton to tweet back, "Yes, you are."

Clinton also argued Trump engaged in a form of “cruelty” toward migrants and that Americans were “suffering” under his administration.

Her “View” appearance came as she was promoting a book co-authored with her mother, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton argued that Congress would have engaged in a "dereliction of duty" if it didn't pursue impeachment after details surfaced surrounding President Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.

"I think it became absolutely unavoidable when the summary of the phone call came out, plus the whistleblower compliant," Hillary Clinton said.