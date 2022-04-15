Charlie Rose causes stir with return to public eye after interviewing Warren Buffett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Rose returned to view this week with an interview of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, raising questions about whether the longtime journalist had earned a public platform after his high-profile fall from grace for sexual harassment.

"I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett," Rose wrote on his personal website Thursday. "It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than 4 years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world."

The nearly 75-minute interview touched on numerous topics but not on Rose's personal scandals that led to his firing from "CBS This Morning" and his titular PBS interview program in 2017. Rose, who turned 80 in January, and the 91-year-old Buffett bantered playfully about Buffett's health and work, in addition to discussing fellow billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

At one point, Buffett waved off questions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, remarking it didn't do him or the world "any good" to opine on it.

WASHINGTON POST FACT-CHECKER DECLINES TO GIVE BIDEN ‘PINOCCHIOS’ FOR BLAMING 70% OF INFLATION ON PUTIN

The interview's existence made more news than the interview itself, as outlets ranging from the Associated Press to CNN to Variety made note of Rose's comeback attempt.

"How's that whole cancel culture going for folks?" tweeted Rebecca Carroll, a writer and author and former producer on Rose's interview program. She wrote in 2017 about what she called the "toxic and degrading" environment on his show, saying she and other colleagues witnessed his "lecherous" behavior.

Rose was swiftly terminated that year after being accused of sexual misconduct by eight women in a bombshell Washington Post report. His was one of the first high-profile cases at the dawn of the #MeToo era, following the reports on the sexual misconduct of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Rose was accused of, among other acts, unwanted groping, lewd calls, and walking around naked around female colleagues.

POPE COMPARES JOURNALISTS ACCUSING HIM OF SUPPORTING PUTIN TO SEXUAL FETISHISM FOR EXCREMENT

"It’s been an inspiring year for the men we cancelled at the mountaintop of #MeToo back in 2017: Louis C.K. just won a Grammy, Bill Cosby was released from prison, and now, disgraced journalist Charlie Rose is attempting a triumphant return with a new interview series," progressive site Jezebel wrote.

Similar questions arose in 2019 when dozens of Democratic strategists came under fire for cooperating with Mark Halperin's book on "How to Beat Trump." Halperin was fired in 2017 from his positions at MSNBC and NBC News following a report that he sexually harassed multiple women while at ABC News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of his scandal, Rose gave a statement that he was "embarrassed" and regretted his conduct but didn't feel all the allegations against him were fair.