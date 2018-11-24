CBS staffers ‘want answers’ after year-long Charlie Rose investigation

CBS News staffers are furious that an investigation into sexual harassment at the network is still ongoing, a year after Charlie Rose’s firing.

Rose was sacked from “CBS This Morning” after it was reported that eight women had accused him of sexual harassment, spanning decades — and multiple networks: PBS also fired him.

However, what was initially an investigation at CBS News is now companywide, following the dismissal of CBS CEO Les Moonves in September amid claims against him. This was followed by the firing of Jeff Fager, the longtime executive producer of “60 Minutes,” for violating company policy.

“It’s safe to say that everyone within the news division is upset. It’s been a very long year and we want to know what’s going on. No one’s telling us anything,” said a source.

The CBS board hired lawyers to conduct an investigation into the overall culture of the company, and they’ve reportedly spoken to more than 250 people. Because the investigation is being run outside the company, no staffers, no matter how senior, are privy to any details, staffers told us.

Investigators at two law firms are expected to complete their report by year’s end, and the CBS board is to decide on any action no later than Jan. 31.

In May, The Washington Post reported that incidents of alleged misconduct by Rose were far more numerous than pre­viously known.

Since Rose’s firing, “CBS This Morning” has been hosted by Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga. Despite the upheaval, King recently said she remains friends with Rose — although she doesn’t anticipate working with him again: “I don’t know what his second act is, but Charlie is a very smart guy. Do I see him coming back to CBS? No.”

She told The New York Times, “I know there are two sides to every story, that’s what I know,” before revealing she recently called Rose to check in after he had a health scare.

CBS declined to comment.