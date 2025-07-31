Charlamagne suggests Kamala Harris should start a podcast instead of seeking elected office again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God argued on Thursday that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ time in electoral politics is over, but there could still be a role for her in the Democratic Party.

Harris made headlines this week with her announcement that she will not be running in 2026 to be the governor of her home state of California. In her statement explaining her decision, Harris said, "For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office."

She added, "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

"Breakfast Club" co-host Morgyn Wood noted that the announcement "comes as speculation remains regarding the former presidential candidate possibly running for the White House again in 2028." Wood turned to Charlamagne to ask whether Democrats need "new blood" instead.

"Yeah," Charlamagne agreed on her not running again in 2028, but added, "I think Kamala can definitely be a leader in the Democratic Party."

Charlamagne laid out a plan for how Harris could ingratiate herself with Americans as a cultural figurehead rather than a candidate lobbying for their support.

He argued that over the past five years, much of Harris’ strategy with public engagement has been "transactional;" interacting with the American people only to solicit their support via votes. With a new shift to being a purely cultural leader for the Democratic Party, the American people could get to know Harris as a person, something he says they were never adequately able to do before.

After another co-host speculated that ingratiating herself with the public could have changed the course of the 2024 election, Charlamagne argued that the electoral prospects of Harris and the current crop of Democrats look decisively grim going forward.

"I don't know if she should run again, but I definitely would like to see her write a book. I definitely would like to, you know, see her start a podcast and just build a real connection with people, you know, and she is - I mean relatively young," Charlamagne said. "I just don't know what's going to happen in 2028, man. I just think Democrats suck so bad. I don't - I don't know."

Harris announced Thursday she will be releasing a book about the 107 days of her failed presidential campaign.

