Charlamagne tha God reveals what surprised him most about politics in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlamagne tha God revealed what was most surprising to him about politics in 2025 during an interview on Sunday, pointing to what he called a lack of respect for the working class in a critique of both parties.

On ABC's "This Week," host Jonathan Karl asked the radio host what has surprised him the most on the political front this year.

"I was about to say the lack of respect for the working class. You know, because I always knew that America didn’t give a damn about poor people. America doesn’t care about poor people. America doesn’t really care about people who are just trying to make it every day, just trying to survive," Charlamagne said.

"But really, man, everything from the DOGE cuts earlier in the year to the government shutdown — like, people really have no idea, politicians really have no idea what their constituents are going through," he continued.

FETTERMAN APOLOGIZES FOR DEMOCRATS NOT GETTING THEIR 'S--- TOGETHER' AND OPENING GOVERNMENT

The radio host said people don't even talk about the lives the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) "ruined" earlier in the year, before he pivoted to the government shutdown that occurred in the fall.

"Then you fast-forward and get to the government shutdown. And I understand that they were taking a stand for people’s healthcare. But just the fact that they weren’t even thinking about all the government workers that were also out of work, who are still right now, they’re watching this on television, trying to catch up," Charlamagne said.

He urged Democrats to side with Republicans in opening the government in November.

"I feel for all those federal workers who have missed two paychecks already, especially when most of them are living paycheck to paycheck," Charlamagne said on his show, "The Breakfast Club," at the time. "People are not getting their SNAP benefits. It’s time to reopen the government. I don’t care whose fault it was. Let’s stop playing politics with people’s lives."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING THE SHUTDOWN MESSAGING BATTLE

He added, "It’s time to open the government back up, y’all," before noting that "The premiums have already gone up."

"They are set for the year. It’s time to move on," Charlamagne said. "We appreciate the fight, the valiant effort, but come on, man. People got rent due. People got child care to pay for, light bills, car notes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

During the ABC interview, Karl also asked Charlamagne about where he thought President Donald Trump was successful.

"I would say probably the border, but it’s the way that it’s happening, right? If the numbers are true, people aren’t coming across the border anymore," Charlamagne said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, I mean, man, do you really want to see people who have been here for years — who are actual citizens, are trying to go through the process to get legal citizenship — do you really want to see them snatched off the street the way they are, do Latino people need to just live in fear?" he added.