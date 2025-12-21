Charlamagne tha God admits Trump succeeded on border security despite disagreeing with tactics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said President Donald Trump has succeeded in securing the border during an interview Sunday, but added he disagreed with the president’s immigration tactics.

Host Jonathan Karl asked Charlamagne about Trump’s successes during ABC’s "This Week."

"I would say probably the border, but it’s the way that it’s happening, right? If the numbers are true, people aren’t coming across the border anymore. But, I mean, man, do you really want to see people who have been here for years — who are actual citizens, are trying to go through the process to get legal citizenship — do you really want to see them snatched off the street the way they are? Do Latino people need to just live in fear?" Charlamagne said.

Karl noted that Trump has performed better among Hispanic voters than any Republican on record.

TOP DEMOCRATS ADMIT 'FAILURE,' FECKLESSNESS ON BORDER IN SCATHING NY TIMES REPORT

"I really just wonder what goes through their minds, and how are they going to vote come 2026, how are they going to vote come 2028?" Charlamagne asked. "Because they bought into a dream, but that dream turned into a nightmare."

Charlamagne also discussed New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory and campaign strategy, comparing it to Trump’s approach.

Charlamagne said Mamdani focused on affordability, energized young voters and leveraged social media — noting Democrats acted like the approach was revolutionary.

"These three basic things that Mamdani did, Democrats seem to have forgotten about, and they praise him so much for it. And they should, because he ran a fantastic campaign as well. But a lot of his messaging was Trump-like messaging — affordability, New York first, which is similar to America first. All of that, you know, was able to cut through," he said.

CHARLAMAGNE TELLS VAN JONES TO 'SHUT THE F UP FOREVER' AFTER CALLING MAMDANI’S VICTORY SPEECH DIVISIVE

Charlamagne said politicians often complicate simple issues.

"Americans want two things. They want more money in their pocket, and they want to feel safe. If you can make people feel like you’re going to put more money in their pocket and make them feel safe, you’ll energize them every time," the radio host said.

After Mamdani met with Trump at the White House in November, Charlamagne dismissed the use of terms like "fascist" and "communist" among politicians, calling the meeting friendly.

"I don't want to hear any politicians call each other ‘fascists,’ ‘authoritarians,’ ‘wannabe dictators,’ ‘communists,’ none of that kind of rhetoric anymore. It's all dead. Because if you call someone that, and then turn around and say, ‘But I'm willing to work with them,’ it looks hypocritical," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Charlamagne also reacted to Mamdani’s later comments on NBC’s "Meet the Press", where the mayor-elect repeated his belief that Trump is a fascist.

"So, if Zohran truly believes Trump is a fascist, then working with him makes zero sense, but this is my issue. He doesn't fully believe Trump is a fascist, just like Trump doesn't fully believe Mamdani is a communist. It's all political theater," Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne argued that while such rhetoric is irresponsible, it ultimately leaves voters divided.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.