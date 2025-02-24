Charlamagne tha God calls out Maine governor over 'losing talking point' on trans athletes

Charlamagne tha God on Monday called out Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over her "losing talking point" in defending transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Why are folks still talking about trans athletes? Like that is a losing talking point. America’s not with it, and they keep making a micro a macro with that conversation," Charlamagne said on "The Breakfast Club." "It impacts such a small, small group of people, but it makes a whole lot of people think folks lack common sense. So why are they even having that conversation?"

"And I can’t believe it’s [the] states that still want to die on that hill," he added. "Like none of these states have a high percentage of trans athletes, so what’s the issue?"

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT 'ROOTING' FOR MEXICO AND CANADA AMID TARIFF WAR WITH TRUMP

A frequent critic of Trump, Charlamagne is among many liberals who have been reflecting on the Democratic Party's election loss last November. Several Democrats highlighted the party’s inability to reach young men and working-class voters and campaign on unpopular issues.

The radio host reacted to a recent heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Mills when the two clashed over the state’s transgender participation policy in girls' and women’s sports.

The commander-in-chief signed an executive order ending the policy.

When Trump met with governors at the White House last week, he told Mills that she must follow his executive order.

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," Mills said, before Trump interjected, saying, "Well, we are the federal law," and "you better do it, you better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't."

"We're going to follow the law, sir. We’ll see you in court," Mills responded.

"Enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be an elected official afterward," Trump fired back.

MAINE FEMALE ATHLETE 'GRATEFUL' FOR TRUMP'S FOCUS ON TRANS COMPETITORS AFTER LOCAL LEADERS 'FAILED' GIRLS

Furthermore, the Department of Education launched a Title IX investigation into Maine. Mills said in a statement on Friday that she was standing up for the "rule of law."

"No President — Republican or Democrat — can withhold Federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will. It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold," she said.

"Maine may be one of the first states to undergo an investigation by his Administration, but we won’t be the last. Today, the President of the United States has targeted one particular group on one particular issue which Maine law has addressed. But you must ask yourself: who and what will he target next, and what will he do? Will it be you? Will it be because of your race or your religion? Will it be because you look different or think differently? Where does it end? In America, the President is neither a King nor a dictator, as much as this one tries to act like it — and it is the rule of law that prevents him from being so."