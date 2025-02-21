Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Rep. Jasmine Crockett 'rooting' for Mexico and Canada amid tariff war with Trump

'They are really the ones speaking truth to power right now,' the Texas lawmaker said on 'The Breakfast Club'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Tariffs ‘not the answer,’ says financial experts Video

Tariffs ‘not the answer,’ says financial experts

A panel including Doug Holtz Eakin and Jared Bernstein joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Friday that she is "rooting" for Mexico and Canada amid their feud with the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Crockett argued that Mexico and Canada can see through the Trump administration.

"Canada has really been the one to call it out. The fact that I am rooting for Canada and that I am rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild. But, they are really the ones speaking truth to power right now," Crockett said on "The Breakfast Club."

"They can see what it is, and they were, like, ‘We are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago and basically calling them thugs,’" Crockett said.

Trump Trudeau Sheinbaum

This split shows President Donald Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico (AP/Getty)

The conversation started when co-host of the show, DJ Envy, asked the congresswoman, who has generated headlines recently for her comments against the Trump administration, about the president appearing to leverage his pardon power to gain support from other government officials.

Envy used New York City Mayor Eric Adams as an example. The Justice Department under the Trump administration has pushed for a dismissal of the corruption case against him. Meanwhile, critics have noted Adams' pledge to comply with the Trump administration's immigration policies.

THIRD JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER

"It seems like if you cool with Trump, you get a pardon, if you cool with Trump, he’ll tell you don’t prosecute them," Envy said. "Recently, we seen Eric Adams not being prosecuted. What’s your thoughts on that?"

Trace Gallagher: Jasmine Crockett and her party love to give out free money Video

"If you’re cool with Trump, you’ll get paid," co-host Charlamagne tha God added.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has signed an executive order authorizing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China. 

Trump’s office put out a statement that they are "taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."

TRUMP DETAILS HIS RECIPROCAL TARIFF PLANS, ASKS FOREIGN COUNTRIES TO 'TREAT US FAIRLY': 'DELIVER RECIPROCITY'

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump ordered a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, escalating his efforts to protect politically important US industries with levies hitting some of the country's closest allies. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

However, the move has prompted the leaders of Mexico and Canada to punch back.

Shortly after, Canada and Mexico each announced tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation for U.S. tariffs.

"The actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said on Thursday that she is "rooting" for Mexico and Canada amid their feud with President Donald Trump.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country "categorically reject[s] the White House's slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn