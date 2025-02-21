Rep. Jasmine Crockett 'rooting' for Mexico and Canada amid tariff war with Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Friday that she is "rooting" for Mexico and Canada amid their feud with the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Crockett argued that Mexico and Canada can see through the Trump administration.

"Canada has really been the one to call it out. The fact that I am rooting for Canada and that I am rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild. But, they are really the ones speaking truth to power right now," Crockett said on "The Breakfast Club."

"They can see what it is, and they were, like, ‘We are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago and basically calling them thugs,’" Crockett said.

The conversation started when co-host of the show, DJ Envy, asked the congresswoman, who has generated headlines recently for her comments against the Trump administration, about the president appearing to leverage his pardon power to gain support from other government officials.

Envy used New York City Mayor Eric Adams as an example. The Justice Department under the Trump administration has pushed for a dismissal of the corruption case against him. Meanwhile, critics have noted Adams' pledge to comply with the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"It seems like if you cool with Trump, you get a pardon, if you cool with Trump, he’ll tell you don’t prosecute them," Envy said. "Recently, we seen Eric Adams not being prosecuted. What’s your thoughts on that?"

"If you’re cool with Trump, you’ll get paid," co-host Charlamagne tha God added.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has signed an executive order authorizing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Trump’s office put out a statement that they are "taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."

However, the move has prompted the leaders of Mexico and Canada to punch back.

Shortly after, Canada and Mexico each announced tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation for U.S. tariffs.

"The actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country "categorically reject[s] the White House's slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory."