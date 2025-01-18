Charlamagne pushes back against Democratic narratives: 'I don't even know if I believe it anymore'

Radio host Charlamagne tha God and Comedian Andrew Schulz pushed back on a number of Democratic narratives on their podcast "Brilliant Idiots" on Saturday.

Charlamagne and Schulz opened the show with a debate on who deserved credit for securing the cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel, President-elect Donald Trump or President Joe Biden. The radio host challenged an assertion made by his friend, Chris Morrow, that Biden was the person responsible for securing the cease-fire agreement.

"Until smart Democrats like Chris start having honest conversations about the party, and what they do, nothing is going to change," Charlamagne said. Referencing Trump's "hell to pay" message to Hamas on releasing the Israeli hostages before his inauguration on Jan. 20, Charlamagne said, "From the time Trump said that, that's when conversations started to speed up. And I mean Israeli TV is saying the same thing."

The most recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced this Wednesday, with 33 hostages being released by Hamas over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians currently imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Biden and Trump for their roles in advancing the negotiations. Netanyahu thanked Biden for his commitment and lauded Trump’s assertion that Gaza should never again become a "haven for terrorism."

Charlamagne expressed his disillusionment with Democrats after seeing viral videos of former President Barack Obama and Trump talking with one another at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral last week.

"I'm sure everybody saw the, the video of Barack Obama and Donald Trump being all chummy, chummy, Barack Obama showing his teeth. Here's the reason I don't like that," Charlamagne said, adding, "I've been alive 46 years. I have never heard people refer to a political opponent, or liken them to Hitler. Never said, never heard them, never heard them be called a fascist."

Schulz then jumped in and asked, "But why are they all hanging out and chumming it up with Hitler? I don't get it."

"That's my point," said Charlamagne, adding, "my point is, if you're going to have that rhetoric, keep that same energy."

Charlamagne continued to rip into Obama for being friendly with Trump, saying, "You said this man was a threat to democracy. Right? You said these things. You're the last real leader of the Democratic Party. You tell me if that's good political optics, why should I, like I said, I said this last week, why should I believe anything that comes out of Democrats' mouths?"

The radio host expressed that he "never called Donald Trump a fascist based off anything I heard from Democrats. I said that because of the things I heard come out of Donald Trump's mouth. Right. But guess what? I don't even know if I believe it anymore," adding, "But only because of how they're, only because of how they're acting. I'm like, well, God, maybe it ain't that much of a threat."

"Exactly, they lied to you," Schulz responded.

