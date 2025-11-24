Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne says chummy Trump-Mamdani meeting shows all fascist, communist accusations are 'political theater'

Charlamagne points to Trump-Mamdani meeting as proof that families can have a cordial Thanksgiving dinner

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Charlamagne says friendly Mamdani-Trump meeting shows we must ditch bogus accusations of extremism Video

Charlamagne says friendly Mamdani-Trump meeting shows we must ditch bogus accusations of extremism

Radio host Charlamagne argued that the friendly meeting between President Trump and NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shows that politicians' accusations of being "fascist" and "communist" and so on are just hypocritical political theater.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said on Monday he doesn’t want to hear politicians recklessly accuse each other of fascism or communism anymore after the friendly meeting between President Donald Trump and NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The assassination attempts on Trump's life and the murder of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk have sparked a national conversation about whether accusing one’s political opponent of extremism is contributing to a dangerous political environment. 

The friendly meeting between the two elected leaders made headlines for being surprisingly chummy after months of wary rhetoric from both. In one viral moment, Trump gracefully shrugged off a reporter asking Mamdani about his past comments of Trump being a fascist, saying he doesn’t care.

Charlamagne argued in the "Donkey of the Day" segment of Monday’s episode of the "Breakfast Club" that the Trump-Mamdani meeting proved such accusations are overused and hypocritical. 

Mayor-elect Mamdani and President Trump

President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't want to hear any politicians call each other ‘fascists,’ ‘authoritarians,’ ‘wannabe dictators,’ ‘communists,’ none of that kind of rhetoric anymore. It's all dead. Because if you call someone that, and then turn around and say, ‘But I'm willing to work with them,’ it looks hypocritical," he said.

Charlamagne also reacted to Mamdani’s interview on the following Sunday, when he told NBC host Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press" that he still believes Trump is a fascist, but even so, was willing to work with him.

"So, if Zohran truly believes Trump is a fascist, then working with him makes zero sense, but this is my issue. He doesn't fully believe Trump is a fascist, just like Trump doesn't fully believe Mamdani is a communist. It's all political theater," Charlamagne said. 

Charlamagne argued that while such rhetoric is irresponsible on its own, it leaves the voters divided.

"You know who it hurts the most? Us!" Charlamagne said. "You done told your aunt and three of your cousins, ‘F you, you [are] not invited to Thanksgiving this year’ because of who they supported politically. Meanwhile, the people we supported politically are willing to support each other. If Zohran and Trump can be in the White House smiling at each other and excessively touching on each other, then you and your family can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together. Okay?"

Charlamagne Tha God at event

Charlamagne tha God said labeling opponents "fascists" or "communists" is hypocritical when politicians later work together. (Derek White/Getty Images)

He warned, "Listen, to all elected officials, if you call somebody a ‘fascist’ or ‘communist,’ but then sit down and work with them like everything is normal, you make those words meaningless. Alright? It's dangerous to do that. It's dangerous to weaken those terms, and it confuses the public!"

A roasted Thanksgiving turkey surrounded by side dishes including stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce.

Thanksgiving is a holiday many associate with political debate, making it a common time when Americans declare they won’t dine with relatives who hold opposing views. (iStock)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

