Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Mamdani says he still believes Trump a ‘fascist’ after cordial White House meeting

Zohran Mamdani maintains his position after discussing affordability and public safety with president

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Mamdani tells NBC he still believes Trump is a 'fascist' after White House meeting Video

Mamdani tells NBC he still believes Trump is a 'fascist' after White House meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told NBC News' Kristen Welker that he still believes President Trump is a "fascist" after his meeting with the president at the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Sunday he still believes President Donald Trump is a "fascist," following their high-profile meeting at the White House on Friday.

"That's something that I've said in the past, and I say it today," he told NBC host Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press."

Welker pressed the self-avowed democratic socialist on an incident from a media spray in the Oval Office during which Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked him whether he still believes President Trump is a "fascist."

TRUMP, MAMDANI SET TO FACE-OFF IN FIRST OVAL OFFICE MEETING — WHAT’S ON THE TABLE 

Oval Office meeting between Trump and Mamdani

 U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (L) in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 21 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

Mamdani began to answer, but before he could finish, Trump cut in, saying, "That’s OK," and patted Mamdani’s arm.

"You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind," Trump added.

On Sunday, Welker also pressed Mamdani on whether he still believes the president is a "threat to democracy" or a "despot."

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani responded.

TRUMP PREDICTS 'CIVIL' MEETING WITH MAMDANI DESPITE PAST COMMENTS ABOUT EACH OTHER

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"And I think that's the thing that's important in our politics is that we don't shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to the table," he added.

Mamdani said he "appreciated" his conversation with Trump for being honest about areas of disagreement while open to focusing on the interests of New Yorkers and the affordability crisis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Mamdani asked about socialism, calling Trump a ‘fascist’ as the two reflect on 'productive' Oval Office meeting Video

Trump and Mamdani met at the White House on Friday to discuss pressing matters such as affordability, housing and public safety after Mamdani's decisive victory in this month's New York City mayoral race.

On public safety, Mamdani said he intends to maintain roughly 35,000 NYPD officers while shifting more non-urgent calls away from police and toward mental health responders — a note he reiterated Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck, Jasmine Baher and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue