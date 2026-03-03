Charlamagne condemns Bill Clinton as 'cowardly' for punting when asked if Trump should face Epstein deposition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Charlamagne tha God blasted former President Bill Clinton as Tuesday’s "Donkey of the Day," saying he appears to have strategically punted when asked if he thought President Donald Trump should be questioned about Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were both questioned in depositions last week over their knowledge of deceased sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein. When asked if Trump should face a similar deposition, Bill Clinton replied, "That's for you to decide, but he did know him well, and I once had a brief discussion with him about it."

He later added, "I hate this, because I don't believe I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression. But since there was no follow-up question, he never — the president never, this is 20-something years ago, never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein, either."

Meanwhile, his wife, Hillary Clinton, cited the civil case involving writer E. Jean Carroll in which Trump was found civilly liable for defaming Carroll over her allegations that he sexually assaulted her, as well as the 34-count criminal verdict by a New York City court related to allegations he sought to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.

Hillary Clinton also said that Trump should "absolutely" be deposed, and that "I'm not saying you're going to get a lot of information, but given what's in the files and given past and prior conduct, he would be on my witness list."

Charlamagne, speaking on his radio show, juxtaposed the Clintons with their very different testimonies.

"Hillary gave the answer. Okay, that is the actual answer," he said on his podcast. "What Bill Clinton did was cowardly. Alright, ‘That's up to you to decide.’ Sure, Bill. You're right. It is up to them to decide. But can you at least explain why you think they should?"

"Yes, President Trump should have to testify in front of the House committee for all the reasons Hillary just laid out, not to mention for the amount of times his name has been mentioned in the files and because it was revealed that the DOJ withheld Epstein files mentioning Trump."

Charlamagne then added, "They're just trying to get information. Okay, I said they're just trying to get more information. So for Bill to say it's up to them to decide is cowardly."

He further argued Bill Clinton had his own motivations for punting on whether Trump should face questioning in a formal deposition.

"Meanwhile, someone who was his actual friend mentioned in the files as much as President Trump, you know, has you know in front of Republicans? Yes! Who supports him? You couldn't say, ‘Yes, he should have to testify and here are the reasons why?’" Charlamagne asked. "I guess it's hard to do that when you’re too worried about making sure your own dirt stays under the rug."

Charlamagne then argued, "When political figures start answering a yes or no question like it's an essay prompt, it's because the real answer is either A) politically inconvenient or B) they trying to save their own a-- and don't want to throw the current president under the bus because they know he's crazy enough to get them arrested."

Charlamagne criticized Bill Clinton for simultaneously saying he wants all the information to be put out there, but also refusing to call for Trump to have to testify.

"What you are witnessing here is the fact that, as George Carlin said, ‘This is one big club and we not in it.’ Okay?" the host said. "If you believe in accountability, it shouldn't depend on whose jersey the person is wearing, and in this moment, President Clinton and President Trump are wearing the same jersey."

"President Clinton is doing some heavy blocking for President Trump right here. Because when former presidents start punting on basic questions about testimony for current presidents, that's not being neutral. That's elite solidarity."

A Clinton spokesperson disputed Charlamagne's argument when reached by Fox News Digital.

"Perhaps Charlamagne tha God didn’t watch the entire deposition, but President Clinton did in fact make specific recommendations," the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital awaits a reply on what those specific recommendations were.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House, which stressed President Trump has been cleared of any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

"Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said. "And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him. Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.