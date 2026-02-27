Nancy Mace says 'unhinged' Hillary Clinton erupted during closed-door Epstein deposition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., claimed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was "unhinged" during part of her closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.

"I asked her a very pointed question, and you'll see that in the transcript and the video that comes out, and you'll see how she responded as well, screaming," Mace told reporters on Friday morning.

Asked to elaborate, she repeated the word again when telling reporters, "I hope that President Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday. You'll see it."

Democrats, however, swiftly disputed Mace's account.

"I hope that the Republicans release the actual video unedited immediately, because to say that the secretary was screaming, I think, is beyond mischaracterization," Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said shortly afterward.

He said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., should release the unedited video "right now."

But Mace dug in on her account with a new statement sent to media on Friday morning.

"Yesterday's deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be public soon, and you are not going to want to miss it," she said. "We asked very pointed questions and got three rounds with her. She was screaming. Unhinged and combative every time we brought up Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Not exactly the reaction you'd expect from someone claiming she 'barely knew them.'"

She continued, "Today, former President Bill Clinton sits down with the Oversight Committee. We have just as many questions for him, maybe more. Let's see if he can keep it together better than his wife did."

Hillary Clinton's spokesman Nick Merrill pushed back on the characterization, according to CNN.

"Was she appalled that Congresswoman Mace wouldn’t let her answer a question about her work as a senator after the murder of 3,000 Americans on 9/11? Absolutely," Merrill added, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Merrill for comment but did not immediately hear back.

It's not immediately clear what Mace questioned Clinton on in any of her three rounds.

The former secretary of state's deposition came just a day before her husband, President Bill Clinton, is sharing his own testimony before the committee.

Hillary Clinton told the committee she could not recall ever meeting Epstein and that she only knew his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell as an "acquaintance."