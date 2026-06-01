Secret Service investigating after clip goes viral of nurse appearing to threaten Trump

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The Secret Service is investigating after a viral video of a nurse appeared to show her saying she wanted to drive to Washington, D.C., and take a knife to President Donald Trump's throat, prompting calls for an investigation.

In a video shared Sunday by Right Angle News Network, a woman identified as Rhonda Lee said, "God, please kill this motherf-----2. He needs to f---ing die. I've never felt like that about anyone."

Lee, who, according to her LinkedIn , worked at University of Michigan Medical Center beginning in March 2000, but has not been employed there since 2023, continued, "Given my profession, it's counterintuitive but you know what? F--- that guy. He f---ing needs to die."

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Lee added, "I have never been a violent person, but I'm about to drive up there with my god---- neck knife and give that motherf----- a smiley face across his god--- neck. F-- him. I hate that b----."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service, said, "The U.S. Secret Service continuously monitors information streams to support our protective intelligence mission."

Guglielmi added, "Due to the sensitive nature of this work, we are unable to confirm or comment on specific threat cases. However, anything that could be perceived as a threat to the President or any Secret Service protectee is taken extremely seriously and investigated thoroughly."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mary Masson, senior director of public relations at Michigan Medicine, said Lee has not worked there since 2023.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement to provide any information helpful to their investigation," Masson said.

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Users on X replied to Right Angle News Network's post of the video, with one saying , "She needs to lose her license to practice medicine, be arrested and FIRED."

Another said , "Um, someone with that level of HATE in her heart to post a video for The World to see/hear should NEVER, EVER be allowed to provide in home care for elderly patients or any patients for that matter... In fact, she shouldn't even be allowed to be around 4-legged animals!! She is what HATE is and looks like!!!!!"

Someone else observed , "What is it about nurses and teachers? They used to be people to look up at. Now they act like psychopaths."

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Nurses from across the country have taken to social media to wish ill or harm on members of the Trump administration, with a Florida nurse posting a video on TikTok calling on foreign governments, including China and the United Kingdom, to attack the United States in order to remove what she described as the Trump "regime".

A California nurse expressed disappointment that Trump was not killed in the April shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, "Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible. They should also immediately seek psychiatric help to treat their severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has warped their brains and made them sick in the head."

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach Lee for comment.