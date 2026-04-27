Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Leavitt blames 'left-wing cult of hatred' after WHCA Dinner shooting

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: White House holds first press briefing after DC dinner shooting Video

WATCH LIVE: White House holds first press briefing after DC dinner shooting

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds first briefing after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, delaying her maternity leave after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, praised the "fearless" leadership of President Donald Trump blaming a "left-wing cult of hatred" for political violence.

"Those who constantly falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence," Leavitt told reporters Monday at the White House. "The left wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend."

This is breaking news. Check back for more updates.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue