Leavitt blames 'left-wing cult of hatred' after WHCA Dinner shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, delaying her maternity leave after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, praised the "fearless" leadership of President Donald Trump blaming a "left-wing cult of hatred" for political violence.

"Those who constantly falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence," Leavitt told reporters Monday at the White House. "The left wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend."

This is breaking news. Check back for more updates.