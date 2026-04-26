MS NOW hosts call out 'disturbing' left-wing theories that WHCD shooting was a 'false flag'

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MS NOW hosts called out "disturbing" conspiracy theories spread by left-wing commentators claiming that the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting was a "false flag."

"One thing that I’m disturbed by as we woke up this morning is seeing folks on the internet say that this was a false flag, that we are basically all in cahoots to do, to say that this was staged," MS NOW host Eugene Daniels said on "The Weekend."

He continued, "And I think as someone who, for all of us who was in the room, who had to jump on the ground, who had to text our family and friends and tell them that we were okay, calling our moms like so many people in this country have done for decades, to see people say those kinds of things,, it is frustrating, and it’s disturbing, and it shows that the issues that we have to try and fix in this country,"

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Daniels, the former White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) president, spoke about shots being fired at the annual media event which featured President Donald Trump for the first time in both of his presidential terms. Before the event began, Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several administration officials were ushered out, bringing the dinner to an abrupt halt.

As the details of the event came in, some far-left commentators, including Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, floated the idea that the shooting was pre-planned.

"[S]hooting at the whcd and all these cultists INSTANTLY start talking about trumps ballroom," Piker wrote on X.

"Trump is just lah-dee-dah fine after another alleged assassination attempt & he demands: 'LET THE SHOW GO ON'. The ‘SHOW’?" former MSNBC host Katie Phang wrote on BlueSky.

"In the simplest terms...If you believe that BS last night...If you accept that utterly ridiculous story and ignore the 27 wild and incomprehensible inconsistencies...You are stupid, stupid, STUPID," author Don Winslow wrote.

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Daniels denied the shooting was faked and emphasized the importance of journalists who were working to keep the public informed on updating details.

Fellow MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart claimed that most "false flag" claims usually came from the "MAGA world" but remarked that he was seeing more conspiracy theories on the shooting from left-wing social media accounts.

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"I’m hearing that from my social media pages, from people on the left, also thinking that this was staged, that this was a false flag, that this was something being done on purpose. And hearing you speak, Eugene, if it’s coming from the right and it’s coming from the left, these conspiracy theories, it says to me that there feels to be a lack of trust in this country," Capehart said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the WHCA and White House for comment.

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Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Allen, of Torrance, Calif., adding that he prepared a manifesto outlining his intent and shared anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media. Senior federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News that he intended to target Trump administration officials at the event.

Fox News' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.