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Graham Platner pulled out of MS NOW interview in wake of scandal, host claims

Platner campaign claims MS NOW's account is 'flat out inaccurate'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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MS NOW host reveals Graham Platner pulled interview appearance Video

MS NOW host reveals Graham Platner pulled interview appearance

MS NOW host Eugene Daniels revealed on "The Weekend" Sunday that Maine Democrat Graham Platner pulled his appearance on the show after a new scandal emerged.

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MS NOW host Eugene Daniels claimed Sunday that Maine Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Graham Platner pulled out of appearing on the liberal network after his latest scandal.

Daniels made the comment on his show "The Weekend" in response to Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, releasing a five-minute video defending Platner and his campaign in the wake of reports that Platner sent explicit messages to at least six women while he was married.

Daniels pushed back on the video, pointing out that reports explained that Gertner herself shared the texts with the campaign out of concern it would be used against Platner during the election.

DEMOCRATIC MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER CONFRONTED BY MS NOW HOST ABOUT TATTOO CONTROVERSY

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaking at University of Maine campus event

MS NOW host Eugene Daniels revealed that Graham Platner's team pulled a planned appearance on "The Weekend" after a new scandal. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"It is not gossip if she brought it to the campaign herself and told them what it is. Graham Platner was supposed to come on the show… His team pulled out," Daniels said. "They came to us and wanted to come on. They pulled out. I think we saw why yesterday as these stories came out."

He continued, "But one of the questions I have for him is, like, do people know who you are? Does Maine really know what they’re getting with you? Because there’s always things that come out over and over again. It’s like, where is the [oppo] file?"

Platner's campaign denied Daniels' claim in a comment to Fox News Digital.

"This is flat out inaccurate. There was never an interview scheduled –– this is just another example of pundits trying to get views and clicks. Graham was busy at back-to-back events today, doing what he loves –– talking with Mainers and sharing his vision for a politics that focuses on people's lives, not the pundit or political class in DC," a spokesperson said.

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Graham Platner and his wife Amy Gertner standing together at a campaign event

Eugene Daniels also criticized Graham Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, for attempting to defend her husband amid his recent scandal. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Platner has also faced a number of controversies before this, including a now-covered-up tattoo that resembled a Nazi symbol, and past controversial comments on Reddit minimizing sexual assault and making crude remarks about masturbation and a deleted post where he claimed a wounded soldier "didn’t deserve to live."

Gertner's video notably did not dispute the recent allegations.

"So it makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there's a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on — like healthcare and education and childcare," Gertner said.

MICHIGAN DEM REP DECLINES TO SUPPORT PLATNER AFTER RESURFACED RAPE COMMENTS

She added, "Being newly married is hard. Being newly married and going through infertility is hard. Being newly married, going through infertility, and a Senate campaign is hard."

Graham Platner campaigns in race against Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Graham Platner, the Democrats' presumptive Senate nominee in Maine, has been engulfed in several scandals since his campaign began. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

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Fox News Digital reached out to MS NOW for comment.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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