More celebrities hiring private security as crime surges around Los Angeles: 'In fear for their life'

As crime continues to rise throughout California, more celebrities are starting to hire private security in the Los Angeles area, the head of a security firm said Wednesday.

World Protection Group CEO Kent Moyer joined "Fox & Friends" to explain why more celebrities are seeking out private security and the methods of surveillance his company provides.

According to Moyer, LAPD arrests are down 20%.

Moyer said an increasing number of wealthy residents are obtaining private security because they are in "fear of their life." He also mentioned that a part of the crime crisis is "pro-criminal" district attorney George Gascon.

"It's a series of a lot of different things that go into this, a recipe for disaster."

Last October, Dorit Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was reportedly held at gunpoint while her two young children – 7-year-old son, Jagger, and 5-year-old daughter, Phoenix -- were in the home. No one was harmed.

Moyer said his company has high standards for its agents, who must pass background checks.

"We're one of the few, if only, companies to provide drone protection for our clients, where we utilize drones on the estates of our clients. We use them for risk vulnerability assessments in finding security weaknesses. We do 3D mapping of their estate. We use them for patrols around the property," he told Steve Doocy.

Moyer said he's looking for more guards to hire as the rise in crime has led to his business doubling month-over-month.

Los Angeles City Council members on Wednesday approved funding for more police patrols in Hollywood to address a rise in crime.

Hollywood, which is a neighborhood of Los Angeles, has seen a 75% increase in homicides and a more than 35% increase in shots fired this year compared with last year. Robbery and theft, meanwhile, has jumped by nearly 20% and 25%, respectively.

The council on Wednesday signed off on a motion by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to give an additional $216,000 to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division to add additional officers.

