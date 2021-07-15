CBS News reporter quits, says she can now 'be candid' about her support for 'abortion rights'

A CBS News reporter announced that she quit her job and immediately spoken openly about her support for "abortion rights."

Kate Smith, who was covering "abortion access" for CBS since October 2018, took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked her former colleagues at the "legendary institution."

"Now that I’m not a reporter I can be candid about my own opinions on reproductive rights," Smith wrote. "I’ll say this: With or without Roe v Wade access to abortion is disappearing across the South and Midwest for low income women. And it’s happening more or less under the radar."

She continued, "It’s a pivotal moment for abortion rights, and one that deserves a lot of coverage and our attention. Editors, I know there’s reader and viewer fatigue when it seems like the millionth six-week ban. But it still major news and ought to be covered."

Smith went on to offer her "TV-friendly clothes" to local reporters who are "covering these issues."

While Smith is now speaking openly about her support for abortions, her passion was nearly as transparent as a reporter.

Smith has come under fire from conservative critics for bringing an agenda to her reporting. National Review called her "Planned Parenthood's Ambassador to CBS News" in a scathing profile in April, noting her friendly coverage of the organization and tendency to rely on pro-choice sources and opinions in her news articles.

Last year, she expressed sympathy to the Supreme Court's liberal judges over having to hear a case that she said could "gut" the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Smith also slammed then-Vice President Pence for promoting a pro-life event at the White House.

"Taking opinions out of it," reporter Kate Smith tweeted, "the VP holding a 'Life is Winning' event while literally thousands of Americans are dying every single day from the virus seems incredibly tone deaf."

She added, "VP isn't wrong—Trump has certainly been the most anti-abortion rights President in history—but this week just doesn't seem like the right one to be celebrating that as we near 300,000 dead."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.