CBS 'abortion access' reporter slams 'tone deaf' Pence for holding pro-life event during pandemic

A CBS "abortion access" reporter blasted Vice President Mike Pence as "incredibly tone deaf" Monday for promoting a pro-life White House event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking opinions out of it," reporter Kate Smith tweeted, "the VP holding a 'Life is Winning' event while literally thousands of Americans are dying every single day from the virus seems incredibly tone deaf."

In a subsequent tweet, Smith added: "VP isn't wrong -- Trump has certainly been the most anti-abortion rights President in history -- but this week just doesn't seem like the right one to be celebrating that as we near 300,000 dead."

Smith, whose Twitter bio says she covers "abortion access," screenshotted an announcement by Pence about a "Life Is Winning" event scheduled for Wednesday. Pence said in the announcement he would spotlight the Trump administration's "pro-life accomplishments" such as the appointment of pro-life judges and cutting federal funding for abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

ANTI-ABORTION GROUP WARNING XAVIER BECERRA WOULD STRIKE 'COMMON SENSE' RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION PILLS

Conservative critics knocked Smith for demonstrating her apparent bias and noted their view of abortion as a procedure that takes a life. She was also ridiculed for her use of the phrase "taking opinions out of it" before offering an opinion.

Smith has come under fire from conservative critics for bringing an agenda to her reporting. National Review called her "Planned Parenthood's Ambassador to CBS News" in a scathing profile in April, noting her friendly coverage of the organization and tendency to rely on pro-choice sources and opinions in her news articles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith's tweets have demonstrated favoritism toward the left on the issue. In May, she expressed sympathy to the Supreme Court's liberal judges over having to hear a case that she said could "gut" the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.